Hit-and-run driver leaves mother, son dead in Westlake; suspect arrested after running on foot

A suspected drunk driver was arrested on Sunday after fleeing from the scene of a fatal crash at a Westlake intersection that left a mother and son dead.

The crash happened at about 5:20 p.m. on Sunday near Wilshire Boulevard and Burlington Avenue, according to a statement from Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that the suspect, Isaiah Villegas, a 31-year-old Los Angeles resident, was driving a 2008 Cadillac CTS "at a high rate of speed" while traveling eastbound on Wilshire Boulevard when he lost control of the car and slammed into a light pole.

The car continued after hitting the pole, striking two pedestrians who were standing near the southeast corner of the intersection, police said.

"Immediately after the traffic collision, the driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot and was detained about a block away," the LAPD statement said.

The force of the crash left one of the pedestrians, since identified by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner as 33-year-old Ello Bautista, dead at the scene.

His mother, who remains unidentified, also died after she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Villegas was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and remains behind bars on $110,000 bail, according to LAPD and the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Anyone with further information on the crash is asked to contact LAPD investigators at (213) 833-3713.