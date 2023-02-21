Hit-and-run driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash with LASD vehicle in Palmdale

A hit-and-run driver was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene of a crash with a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy early Monday morning in Palmdale.

According to deputies with LASD's Palmdale Station, a man crashed into the back of a deputy's vehicle just before 12:30 a.m. near Sixth Street and Palmdale Boulevard.

The deputy says that they were moving slowly through the area when the suspect collided with the rear of his vehicle.

After the crash, in which the suspect's vehicle sustained heavy damage, they got out and ran from the area on foot.

They were located by deputies a short time later and taken into custody.

"Both vehicles are pretty badly damaged," LASD Lieutenant Jeffrey Rhea told City News Service.

The deputy was taken to a hospital for examination but released shortly after.

Investigators were working to determine if the suspect was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.