Hilton hotel heiress Paris Hilton to match donations to Pasadena Humane Society for her birthday

Paris Hilton, businesswoman, socialite and Hilton hotel heiress, is matching all donations to the Pasadena Humane Society through the weekend in honor of her birthday month. The move aims to help the overrun shelter after they were inundated by pets in the wake of the Eaton Fire.

Hilton, 44, is a longtime animal lover who helped an Altadena woman displaced by the fire reunite with her beloved cat by using her online influence last month.

Paris Hilton during a visit to the Pasadena Humane Society. Ashley Osborn

In the weeks since the devastating blaze broke out, Hilton has also donated essential items from her personal pet brand, donated foot and coffee to shelter staff and opened her home to help foster a dog named Zuzu, according to Pasadena Humane Society officials.

"We are so grateful to Paris for using her platform to help animals in need," said a post from the organization on Facebook. "Over 1,000 animals have poured through our doors since the Eaton Fire, and although the fire is contained, we are still feeling its effects."

To continue her monthlong birthday celebrations, Hilton plans to match all donations up to $50,000 through Sunday evening to help the organization as they continue wading through the ongoing challenges the fire continues to pose.

"Thanks to Paris, your gift today will make double the impact for animals who were affected by the Eaton Fire and others like them," Pasadena Humane officials said.

Anyone who wishes to donate online can do so through their website.