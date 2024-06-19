Hiker rescued by firefighters in Studio City
A hiker who fell near Mulholland Drive in Studio City Wednesday night was rescued by firefighters.
The rescue happened around 9:30 p.m. at Mulholland Drive and Skyline Drive between Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene assisting the hiker.
Firefighters said a man fell roughly 50-feet down a steep slope and was saved with the help of two search and rescue helicopters.
Around 9:45 p.m., firefighters successfully pulled the man to safety. He was not injured.