Hiker rescued by firefighters in Studio City

A hiker who fell near Mulholland Drive in Studio City Wednesday night was rescued by firefighters.

The rescue happened around 9:30 p.m. at Mulholland Drive and Skyline Drive between Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene assisting the hiker.

Firefighters said a man fell roughly 50-feet down a steep slope and was saved with the help of two search and rescue helicopters.

Around 9:45 p.m., firefighters successfully pulled the man to safety. He was not injured.