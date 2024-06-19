Watch CBS News
Hiker rescued by firefighters in Studio City

A hiker who fell near Mulholland Drive in Studio City Wednesday night was rescued by firefighters. 

The rescue happened around 9:30 p.m. at Mulholland Drive and Skyline Drive between Laurel Canyon and Coldwater Canyon. Firefighters with the Los Angeles Fire Department were on the scene assisting the hiker. 

Firefighters said a man fell roughly 50-feet down a steep slope and was saved with the help of two search and rescue helicopters. 

Around 9:45 p.m., firefighters successfully pulled the man to safety. He was not injured. 

Danielle Radin is a journalist for CBS Los Angeles and has authored 9 books. She is originally from Hermosa Beach. Danielle covers breaking news, crime, tech and politics.

