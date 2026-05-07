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Man in Highland Park dead after being hit by train

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
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A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by a train in Highland Park on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report of a pedestrian vs. a train around 7:17 a.m. near Avenue 61 and Figueroa Street.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, the LAFD said. It is unclear what led to the incident.

Los Angeles Metro said there will be no service between South Pasadena and Highland Park stations due to the incident. Bus shuttles have been requested to provide an alternative ride for travelers. 

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