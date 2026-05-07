Man in Highland Park dead after being hit by train

A 60-year-old man is dead after being hit by a train in Highland Park on Thursday morning.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a report of a pedestrian vs. a train around 7:17 a.m. near Avenue 61 and Figueroa Street.

Firefighters pronounced the man dead at the scene, the LAFD said. It is unclear what led to the incident.

Los Angeles Metro said there will be no service between South Pasadena and Highland Park stations due to the incident. Bus shuttles have been requested to provide an alternative ride for travelers.