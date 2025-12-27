Suspect arrested nearly 20 years after Riverside County homicide

Nearly 20 years after a deadly shooting in Riverside County, authorities have made an arrest in their decades-old cold case investigation.

The incident happened back on June 18, 2006, at around 1:30 a.m., when Riverside County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1000 block of Citrus Street in the Highgrove neighborhood, said a news release from the department.

Upon arrival, they found 21-year-old Riverside man Raymond Cardenas suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

"During the investigation, it was determined Cardenas had been shot a short distance away and ran to a nearby residence for assistance," the release said.

Despite extensive investigation and identifying a person of interest in the case, no arrests were made. They had identified Anthony Miera, now 51, as a suspect, but due to insufficient evidence to charge him, the case went cold.

Years later, while being reviewed by cold case investigators, sufficient evidence was discovered that would allow authorities to charge Miera.

He was arrested on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, with help from the Riverside County District Attorney's Gang Impact Team, the release said. He was taken into custody without incident in Spring Valley, located in San Diego County.

Miera has been booked for murder, according to the RSO release.

The case was reopened in August 2025 as part of an ongoing effort to review cold case homicides, the release said.

"This investigation is currently ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time," deputies said. Anyone who knows more was asked to contact RSO's Central Homicide Unit at (951) 955-2777.