High voltage wires trap driver inside car near Hollywood Hills

Person trapped in car after power lines come crashing down in the Hollywood Hills

The Los Angeles Fire Department is trying to rescue a driver trapped inside their car in Hollywood Hills.

According to the department, the incident started after energized, high-voltage wires came crashing down onto the roadway and on top of the driver's car.

Rescue crews cannot save the driver until utility workers shut off the power.

Authorities have closed Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Jovenita Canyon Drive until they can rescue the person trapped inside.

Around 10:22 p.m. Friday, Firefighters responded to a call regarding arcing wires in the 600 block of San Vicente Blvd. in Santa Monica, the Santa Monica Fire Department reported.