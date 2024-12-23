High surf warning for Los Angeles, Ventura County beaches

A high surf advisory is in effect in Los Angeles and Ventura counties

The National Weather Service has issued a high surf warning for Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches Monday through Tuesday.

Peak surf heights are expected to reach 8 to 12 feet in Los Angeles County and 12 to 18 feet in Ventura County.

The Ventura Pier was closed Sunday and is expected to stay off-limits through Christmas Day. Waves are expected to go over the break walls at Ventura Harbor.

People are advised to stay off the rocks and jetties in areas where the high surf warning is in effect. There are also warnings of strong and dangerous rip currents.

Last year in the last week of December, around eight people were hit by a rogue wave at Seaward Avenue, as it crashed over a sea wall and flooded the street where onlookers were taking in views of the high surf. No one was seriously injured.

In December 2023, a rogue wave in Ventura caught onlookers off guard at the end of Seaward Avenue as it crashed over a parking lot sea wall. Colin Hoag

At the time, Ventura County beaches saw the same 12-18 foot forecast as is expected over the next couple of days. Several water rescues were made and numerous areas were flooded.