High surf hits Southern California coast, some Ventura beaches are closed

By Julie Sharp

/ CBS/City News Service

While for some surfers, it's paradise at Southern California beaches with all the high surf, but in Ventura County it's a different reality as the high surf and coastal flooding is wreaking havoc in some areas. 

National Weather Service forecasters warned of dangerous beach conditions Thursday morning through the weekend. "Swell heights and periods will drop off briefly (Thursday night) into Friday, before the next strong wave front arrives for this weekend."

All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park were closed Thursday afternoon due to high surf and severe flooding. As SKYCal flew over the area, streets were flooded and damage to some waterfront homes could be seen.

Parts of the county are forecasted to get a maximum height of 15 to 18-foot waves. Surfline predicts that high to hit Thursday around 6 p.m., with the height of 8 to 12 feet coming early Friday and then 10 to 15 feet early Saturday morning. 

The Ventura County Fire Department said on X Thursday morning that multiple water rescues had been made and numerous areas had been flooded. 

A high surf and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all Los Angeles County beaches, including Catalina Island.

Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes Beach could see localized sets of 15 to 20 feet. Thursday, Surfline shows those areas having the peak height between 3 p.m. through midnight.

In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said Orange County beaches will see waves at 6 to 10 feet, with sets of up to 12 feet in northern Orange County.

The Surfline Surf Height Scale breaks down what wave height looks like and assumes a surfer on a wave would have slightly bent knees.

  •  1′ = ankle-shin high
  •  2′ = knee-thigh high
  •  3′ = waist-belly high
  •  4′ = chest-shoulder high
  •  5′ = head high
  •  6′ = 1 foot overhead
  •  8′ = 3' overhead
  • 10′ = 5′ overhead or double overhead faces
  • 12′ = double overhead + faces
  • 15′ = triple overhead faces
  • 20′ = It's just really big
First published on December 28, 2023 / 11:28 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

