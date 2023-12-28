High surf hits Southern California coast, some Ventura beaches are closed

While for some surfers, it's paradise at Southern California beaches with all the high surf, but in Ventura County it's a different reality as the high surf and coastal flooding is wreaking havoc in some areas.

National Weather Service forecasters warned of dangerous beach conditions Thursday morning through the weekend. "Swell heights and periods will drop off briefly (Thursday night) into Friday, before the next strong wave front arrives for this weekend."

All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park were closed Thursday afternoon due to high surf and severe flooding. As SKYCal flew over the area, streets were flooded and damage to some waterfront homes could be seen.

Parts of the county are forecasted to get a maximum height of 15 to 18-foot waves. Surfline predicts that high to hit Thursday around 6 p.m., with the height of 8 to 12 feet coming early Friday and then 10 to 15 feet early Saturday morning.

The Ventura County Fire Department said on X Thursday morning that multiple water rescues had been made and numerous areas had been flooded.

DANGEROUS HIGH SURF ALERT - A high surf warning is in effect for Ventura until 10pm on Sat, Dec 29. All beaches from the Ventura Pier to Marina Park are CLOSED due to large, breaking waves & severe coastal flooding. Avoid the Pierpont area & all beaches until further notice. pic.twitter.com/cchnhhhwCy — Ventura Police (@Ventura_PD) December 28, 2023

A high surf and coastal flood advisory will be in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for all Los Angeles County beaches, including Catalina Island.

Hermosa Beach, Manhattan Beach, Redondo Beach and Palos Verdes Beach could see localized sets of 15 to 20 feet. Thursday, Surfline shows those areas having the peak height between 3 p.m. through midnight.

In Orange County, the coastal flood and high surf advisories will be in effect until 2 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters said Orange County beaches will see waves at 6 to 10 feet, with sets of up to 12 feet in northern Orange County.

#HighSurf; High Surf Advisories remain in effect throughout @CountyVentura Please stay away from the water. Multiple rescues have been made. Numerous areas have been flooded and resulted in injuries. Heavy traffic northbound 101 through @cityofventura @VCFD @OxnardFire pic.twitter.com/PdzoFttH7U — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) December 28, 2023

The Surfline Surf Height Scale breaks down what wave height looks like and assumes a surfer on a wave would have slightly bent knees.

1′ = ankle-shin high

= ankle-shin high 2′ = knee-thigh high

= knee-thigh high 3′ = waist-belly high

= waist-belly high 4′ = chest-shoulder high

= chest-shoulder high 5′ = head high

= head high 6′ = 1 foot overhead

= 1 foot overhead 8′ = 3' overhead

= 3' overhead 10′ = 5′ overhead or double overhead faces

= 5′ overhead or double overhead faces 12′ = double overhead + faces

= double overhead + faces 15′ = triple overhead faces

= triple overhead faces 20′ = It's just really big