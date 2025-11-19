Person dead, another injured after high-speed crash in Van Nuys

A person is dead and another was injured after a high-speed crash in Van Nuys early Wednesday morning.

Investigators are trying to figure out if the driver who survived this crash might have also been involved in a hit-and-run that took place in the area a few minutes earlier.

The Los Angeles Police Department believes speed was a factor in this crash. They said just before 1 a.m., the driver of a gray Scion was going north on Kester Avenue when he collided with a Prius going west on Saticoy Street. It's unclear if someone ran the light, but investigators believe the driver of the Scion was going fast at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Prius was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said. The driver of the Scion was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.

A man, who didn't want to be identified by CBS LA, said he lives down the street and ran to the scene after hearing the crash. He added that some of his neighbors tried helping the drivers.

The man also said that there have been crashes at this intersection before and explained it's dangerous because there is a school nearby.

The LAPD will continue to investigate the incident.