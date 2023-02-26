High-ranking bishop to be remembered in special prayer service
A high-ranking bishop will be remembered in a special prayer service on Sunday.
Archbishop Jose Gomez will lead the memorial for Bishop David O'Connell at the Anaheim Convention Center.
Deputies found O'Connell dead of a gunshot wound at his Hacienda Heights home last Saturday.
Prosecutors say his housekeeper's husband, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has confessed to killing O'Connell. A motive remains unknown.
Sunday's prayer service begins at 11:30 a.m. O'Connell will be laid to rest on Friday.
O'Connell was 69 years old.
