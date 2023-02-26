Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

High-ranking bishop to be remembered in special prayer service

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

High-ranking bishop to be remembered in special prayer service
High-ranking bishop to be remembered in special prayer service 00:31

A high-ranking bishop will be remembered in a special prayer service on Sunday. 

Archbishop Jose Gomez will lead the memorial for Bishop David O'Connell at the Anaheim Convention Center. 

Deputies found O'Connell dead of a gunshot wound at his Hacienda Heights home last Saturday. 

Prosecutors say his housekeeper's husband, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has confessed to killing O'Connell.  A motive remains unknown. 

Sunday's prayer service begins at 11:30 a.m. O'Connell will be laid to rest on Friday. 

O'Connell was 69 years old. 

First published on February 26, 2023 / 7:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.