High-ranking bishop to be remembered in special prayer service

A high-ranking bishop will be remembered in a special prayer service on Sunday.

Archbishop Jose Gomez will lead the memorial for Bishop David O'Connell at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Deputies found O'Connell dead of a gunshot wound at his Hacienda Heights home last Saturday.

Prosecutors say his housekeeper's husband, 61-year-old Carlos Medina, has confessed to killing O'Connell. A motive remains unknown.

Sunday's prayer service begins at 11:30 a.m. O'Connell will be laid to rest on Friday.

O'Connell was 69 years old.