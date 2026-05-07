Hesperia High School wrestling coach arrested in child sexual abuse case

San Bernardino County deputies on Wednesday arrested a Hesperia High School wrestling coach accused of child sexual abuse.

Detectives began their investigation on Tuesday afternoon after receiving a report of lewd and lascivious acts with a child, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Investigators identified wrestling coach Gene Richard Griffith III as their suspect and arrested him the following day. He was booked into the High Desert Detention Center in San Bernardino with lewd and lascivious acts with a child.

San Bernardino County deputies believe there may be more victims and released Griffith's booking photo.

Wrestling coach Gene Richard Griffith III is accused of child sexual abuse. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department

Anyone with information or additional victims can contact Detective Victoria Twardowski at (909) 890-4904.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Tips can also be sent to their department's website https://mobile.catapultems.com/sbcsd/Sites.