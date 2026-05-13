San Bernardino County man arrested for fatally shooting his brother in Hesperia, deputies say

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed his brother in Hesperia on Monday.

In a news release, SBSD deputies said that they were called to the 9000 block of Second Avenue at around 10:45 p.m. after learning that a man had been shot. Upon arrival, they found 50-year-old Adrian Clay Wrice suffering from a gunshot wound.

Despite being airlifted to the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Wrice was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

"Hesperia deputies conducted an initial investigation and identified the suspect as Talib Elisha Venegas, the brother of Wrice," the release said. "Venegas fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival."

Investigators with SBSD's Specialized Investigation Division - Homicide Detail were contacted to assume the investigation. After an arrest warrant was issued, they located Venegas a short time later and he was taken into custody. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center for murder. He remains behind bars without bail.

As their investigation continues, deputies asked anyone who knows more to contact SBSD's Homicide Detail Detective Perez or Detective Warrick at 909-890-4904.