San Bernardino County deputies shoot man with knife in Hesperia

San Bernardino County deputies shot a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in Hesperia on Saturday morning.

In a news release, Hesperia Station deputies said they were called to Main Street and Escondido Avenue at around 10 a.m. for reports of a man in the area who was armed with a knife and covered in blood.

"Deputies contacted the subject and attempted to gain his compliance. He refused to drop the knife and entered the aqueduct," the release said. "Deputies attempted to rescue the subject from the water using a rope but were unsuccessful."

Eventually, deputies said that the suspect grabbed a ladder and climbed out of the water before he allegedly started advancing toward them while still holding the knife.

"A deputy-involved shooting occurred, and the subject was struck by gunfire," the release said.

The suspect, who hasn't been publicly identified, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact the SBSD Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.