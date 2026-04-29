Man arrested after throwing chair through window of Hermosa Beach restaurant before ransacking inside

A man was arrested for allegedly throwing a chair through the window of a restaurant in Hermosa Beach early Wednesday morning before ransacking the inside, police said.

They were called to Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co., located at 19 Pier Avenue, at around 1:45 a.m. after learning of the alleged break-in, according to Hermosa Beach Police Department officers.

Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co. in Hermosa Beach, which was recently ransacked after a break-in on Wednesday, April 29, 2026. CBS LA

When they arrived, they found the alleged suspect, only identified as a man in his 50s, inside. They say that he tried to get away, but was quickly taken into custody for burglary and resisting arrest.

"There was somebody out on the pier that did see him starting to destroy some stuff on the patio," said co-owner Lisa Hemmat. "He did catch him on video. He's the one that called the police. We did kinda see, like, walking into it, that it was all destruction."

Police say that there was a significant amount of damage inside the restaurant, but did not know exactly how much the estimated total of the damage was. They further noted that the suspect is possibly homeless.

The man throwing a liquor bottle behind the bar of Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co. on April 29, 2026. Playa Hermosa Fish & Oyster Co.

The owner of the restaurant said that due to the extensive repairs that will need to be made, they won't reopen until Friday at the earliest.

Surveillance camera footage shows the moments when the man was inside the business, tossing chairs around. He was also seen drinking from liquor bottles before throwing them, eventually causing one of the bar's shelves to shatter and multiple glass bottles to break. Other footage from outside the restaurant shows the man bending the standup heaters and throwing more chairs.