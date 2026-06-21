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Hermosa Beach Pier closed after truck collides with power lines

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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The Hermosa Beach Pier closed Sunday morning after a truck collided with nearby power lines.

The crash happened at about 9:30 a.m. when a Los Angeles County Beaches and Harbors maintenance truck struck the lines that power the pier's light, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

Police said no one was injured. However, the collision cut power to the lights.

Inspectors from the Department of Public Works closed the pier for a brief time to ensure that there was no structural damage. It reopened after crews cleared it for public use.

Hermosa Beach police said they plan to close the pier at dusk to allow crews to repair the broken electrical system. 

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