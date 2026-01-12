Man riding e-bike injured in crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach

A man riding an e-bike was seriously injured in a crash on Pacific Coast Highway in Hermosa Beach on Monday night.

The crash happened at approximately 7 p.m. near the 1800 block of PCH, according to a social media post from the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

Officers arrived and found the victim, only identified as a man in his 50s, suffering from serious injuries. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was said to be in serious condition at the latest.

The e-bike that the victim was riding on PCH when he was struck. CBS LA

While investigating the incident, police determined that the crash had happened when a driver swerved into the center lane to avoid colliding with stopped traffic.

"As the driver swerved, he struck a man in his 50s who was riding an e-bike," police said.

Police said that the driver remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. PCH was expected to be shut down for several hours as they continued working in the area.