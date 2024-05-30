Here's what's closed for West Hollywood's Pride Festival

It's that time for West Hollywood's Pride Festival again!

The annual event starts on May 31 and lasts until June 2. Here are the streets and facilities that will be closed.

Road closures

N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Melrose Avenue to Santa Monica Boulevard from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m. Santa Monica Blvd (Eastbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Friday, May 31, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 3, at 7 a.m.

N. Robertson Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Melrose Avenue from Friday, May 31, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m.

from Friday, May 31, at 12 p.m. (noon) through Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m. Santa Monica Boulevard (Westbound) closed from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive from Saturday, June 1, at 6 a.m. through Monday, June 3, at 7 a.m.

from Saturday, June 1, at 6 a.m. through Monday, June 3, at 7 a.m. N. San Vicente Boulevard closed from Santa Monica Boulevard to Cynthia Street from Saturday, June 1, at 6 a.m. through Monday, June 3, at 7 a.m.

Santa Monica Boulevard closed from N. Fairfax Avenue to N. Doheny Drive (including side streets one block north and one block south of Santa Monica Boulevard) from Sunday, June 2 at 5 a.m. through Sunday, June 2, at 5 p.m. for the WeHo Pride Parade. Santa Monica Boulevard from N. La Cienega Boulevard to N. Doheny Drive will remain closed though Monday, June 3 at 7 a.m.

Facility Closures

West Hollywood Park from Monday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 5 (West Hollywood Park will reopen Thursday, June 6).

Small Dog Park at West Hollywood Park from Monday, May 27 through Wednesday, June 5 (Small Dog Park will reopen Thursday, June 6).

Large Dog Park at West Hollywood Park from Wednesday, May 29 through Tuesday, June 4 (Large Dog Park will reopen Wednesday, June 5).

Five-Story Parking Structure at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

West Hollywood Library Garage at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Aquatic and Recreation Center Garage at West Hollywood Park from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

Plummer Park South Lot from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 12 p.m.

Robertson Lot from Thursday, May 30, at 7 p.m. through Monday, June 3, at 10 a.m.

If you want to attend the festival but don't want to take your care or avoid a costly rideshare, West Hollywood is offering free transit services over the weekend.

Friday: West Hollywood route will run from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. From 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., service will run to-and-from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station. ‍

Saturday: West Hollywood route will run from 11 a.m. to 3 a.m. From 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., service will run to-and-from the Hollywood & Highland Metro Station. ‍

Sunday: West Hollywood route will run from 11 a.m. to midnight. From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. service will run to-and-from Hollywood & Highland Metro Station to N. Fairfax Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard due to WeHo Pride Parade street closures. Following the Pride Parade, once streets have reopened, Pride Ride will run along Santa Monica Boulevard between N. La Brea Avenue and N. La Cienega Boulevard until midnight.