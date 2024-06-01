Here's a full schedule and guide to WeHo Pride Weekend 2024

West Hollywood, Calif. - June 5, 2022: Some attendees at the city of West Hollywood's Pride Parade proudly wave the flag during annual festivities. Getty Images

For decades, West Hollywood has been home to one of the most vibrant, politically powerful and culturally rich LGBTQ communities in the world.

Each year, thousands flock to the city's annual Pride celebrations.

This year, the city kicked off its iconic festivities with a weekend bringing free music, festivals, drag shows, street fairs, a parade and more all in the celebration of queer joy and advocacy of LGBTQ civil rights.

West Hollywood led the way into Pride Month, which is June, on Wednesday with the second annual José Sarria Drag Pageant, a tribute to the San Francisco political activist and well-known drag performer who was the first openly gay person to run for public office in the U.S. Since then, WeHo's neighbor, the city of Los Angeles, declared the pride flag would be raised outside LA City Hall for the first time.

Now, WeHo Pride Weekend 2024 is here.

Things started off with the OutLoud musical festival Friday night at West Hollywood Park, a concert that was free with prior registration and featured Kesha as the headliner along with Adam Lambert and RuPaul's Drag Race star Monét Exchange, among others.

As WeHo's celebrations dive into the weekend, Saturday and Sunday's schedule is jam-packed.

This interactive map shows exactly where and when WeHo Pride events are taking place. And information on free buses and trains to the event — as well as a full list of street closures — can be found here.

Saturday, June 1:

WeHo Pride Street Fair — 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive

Civil rights advocacy groups, vendors and artists will host booths at this street fair along the city's main roadway. It's billed as a free and family-friendly event that will also feature live performances on a community stage.

OutLoud Music Festival at WeHo Pride — 1 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard

With Janelle Monáe headlining, this concert will also feature Yaeji, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Noah Cyrus, Keke Palmer, Pegasus and Jack Faulkner, among other artists. There will be a main stage as well as the OutLoud SummerTramp Stage. Tickets and more information on the all-day festival can be found here. And here's the full schedule of performances Saturday through Sunday.

Women's Freedom Festival — 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Celebration Stage, located at Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive



Presented by the L-Project Los Angeles, a historically lesbian advocacy group, this full day of events will host emerging artists, musicians, comedians, activists and poets from a diverse group within the LGBTQ community. It's the third year of the event.

Dyke March — 5 p.m. at the Celebration Stage, located at Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive

This motorcycle-led march along Santa Monica Boulevard will begin with a biker staging at 5 p.m. before an opening performance at 5:30 p.m. by Medusa, a nonbinary alt-pop/hip-hop producer and singer. The rally is will begin at 6 p.m. and the official Dyke March will kick off at 6:30 p.m., with attendees lining up at the Celebration Stage to walk together.

The event will also feature live performances by artists including Gattison, Theia and the KingQueen Band as well as poetry by Yazmin Monet Watkins, Suri Chan and West Hollywood's Poet Laurette, Jen Cheng, among others.

Sunday, June 2:

WeHo Pride Street Fair — 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, between Hancock Avenue and La Peer Drive

For a second day, artists and vendors will line up along the city's main roadway to offer attendees everything from crafty goods to information on knowing your rights as a member of the LGBTQ community.

OutLoud Music Festival at WeHo Pride — 1 p.m. until past 9:45 p.m. in West Hollywood Park, located at 647 N. San Vicente Boulevard

Kylie Minogue is headlining WeHo Pride's flagship concert, with Diplo + Friends opening for the Australian pop star. The show bringing the city's weekend-long musical festival to a close will feature Big Freedia, Ashnikko, Trixie Mattel, Kiesza, Mike Taylor and Crystal Waters in addition to more than a dozen others. Tickets and more info can be found here and the full lineup is detailed here.

WeHo Pride Parade — 12:30 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard, between Crescent Heights Boulevard and San Vicente Boulevard

An iconic celebration of the LGBTQ community, the WeHo Pride Parade is as colorful and lively as it is well known. Pride colors will be on full display in an event packed with music, parade floats, dancing and marchers representing a range of community groups. This year's WeHo Pride Parade Lifetime Ally Icon is Cyndi Lauper.

Pride celebrations will continue all through the month of June so the weekend of May 31 through June 2 is just the beginning. Information on upcoming events — such as the WeHo Pride Arts Festival from June 14 to June 16 — can be found here.