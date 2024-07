Take a look at the "hottest deals" for Amazon Prime Days 2024

Amazon's Prime Days are happening July 16 and 17 and lifestyle expert Sadie Murray with The Go-To Girlfriend has a preview of some of the epic deals.

Litter-Robot 4 by Whisker

DEAL: $50 Off and 20% Off Select Products

Waterpik Sonic-Fusion

DEAL: 30% Off

AESTURA

DEAL: 30% Off ALL Products

INNISFREE

DEAL: Up to 30% Off Select Products

LANEIGE

DEAL: Up to 30% Off Select Products

PRMR

DEAL: Up to 40% Off Select Products

This Works

DEAL: 25% off ALL This Works Products