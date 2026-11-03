Riverside County woman killed in Halloween night hit-and-run crash in Hemet

Hemet police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a woman on Halloween night.

In a news release, officers said the crash happened just before midnight near the intersection of State Street and Menlo Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian unresponsive in the street.

"Officers immediately began providing lifesaving assistance until medical personnel arrived," the release said. "Despite these efforts, the pedestrian was pronounced deceased at the scene."

The victim has been identified as 44-year-old resident Donna Risner by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Coroner.

"The preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Menlo Avenue toward State Street when the pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle," police said.

Police closed Menlo Avenue between Alessandro Street and State Street for several hours as they began their investigation.

As police continue investigating the incident, they asked anyone with more information to contact Officer Jake Dominguez at 951-765-2400.