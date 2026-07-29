Riverside County man dies nearly three weeks after shooting; suspect now charged with murder

A Riverside County man is now expected to be charged with murder nearly three weeks after a shooting in Hemet, according to authorities.

The incident happened back on July 7, when Hemet Sheriff's Station deputies were called to the 24000 block of Rosebrugh Lane at around 11:30 p.m. for reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a news release from the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has since been identified as 36-year-old Hemet resident Ryan Ankenbauer, was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he remained until July 26, when he succumbed to his injuries, deputies said.

Eric Gomez. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Investigators working on the case had already identified and arrested the suspect, 42-year-old Moreno Valley man Eric Gomez, near Gilbert Street and Stetson Avenue on July 17. At the time, he was booked for attempted murder.

Now, deputies say that Central Homicide Unit investigators plan to resubmit the case to the Riverside County District Attorney's Office with a request for the charge of murder, the release said.

As their investigation continues, RSO officials ask anyone who knows more to contact Central Homicide Unit Investigator Ramirez at 951-955-2777 or Hemet Station Investigator Shaw at 951-791-3400.