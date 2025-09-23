Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run driver arrested at Riverside County casino after deadly crash, police say

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Dean Fioresi

/ CBS/City News Service

An alleged hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman in Hemet over the weekend was taken into custody at a Riverside County casino, authorities said. 

The crash happened on Saturday at around 11:15 p.m. when a car driving eastbound on SR-74 and Columbia Street collided with a 71-year-old woman crossing the street, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Police say that the car, a Honda, drove through a red light at the intersection and struck the woman, identified as Debra Dean. She was thrown onto the road due to the impact, police said. 

She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she later died. 

Investigating officers identified the suspect as 21-year-old Hemet man William David Camarena. He was located at the Soboba Casino, about 10 minutes away in San Jacinto. Police said that he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, and his car was seized as evidence. 

No further information was provided. 

