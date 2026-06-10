Riverside County crash leaves 2 dead, including 9-year-old boy, and 3 others hospitalized

Two people were killed, including a 9-year-old boy, during a three-car crash in Riverside County on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

In a news release, officers said that the crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the intersection of Ramona Expressway and Lincoln Avenue near Hemet.

Their preliminary investigation revealed that an 18-year-old woman from Hemet was driving a Nissan Rogue on Lincoln Avenue, approaching the intersection to turn left onto Ramona Expressway. At the same time, police said that a 41-year-old Hemet man was driving a Nissan Versa east on Ramona Expressway nearing the intersection.

"For reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided at the intersection," the release said. "The impact caused the Nissan Versa to spin out of control in a counterclockwise direction into the westbound lanes of Ramona Expressway, where it was struck by a 34-year-old Hemet woman driving a Ford Mustang Mach-E."

The driver of the Nissan Versa, identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office - Coroner as Nicholas McWhirter, and his 9-year-old son, Dominic, were both pronounced dead at the scene from injuries suffered in the collision. Police believe they were both properly restrained at the time of the crash.

According to CHP's release, the driver and passenger of the Nissan Rogue, as well as the driver of the Ford Mustang, were all taken to the Riverside University Health System for injuries that ranged from minor to moderate.

"It is currently unknown if alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash," the release said. "The crash remains under investigation."

Anyone who knows more or who witnessed the incident was asked to contact CHP San Gorgonio Pass Office investigators at 951-846-5300.