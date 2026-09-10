Alleged DUI driver killed in head-on Hemet crash

An alleged DUI driver was killed in a head-on crash in Hemet early Thursday morning.

It happened at around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Domenigoni Parkway and Warren Road, according to a social media post from the Hemet Police Department.

Officers arrived and found a silver SUV and blue pickup truck that had collided head-on near the intersection. The driver of the SUV, since identified by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office Coroner as 32-year-old Jordan Fontenot of Canyon Lake, was unresponsive. he was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the SUV was traveling eastbound on Domenigoni Pkwy on the wrong side of the road when it collided with the blue pickup truck," the post said. "Impaired driving does appear to be a factor."

Police said that the driver of the pickup remained at the scene to cooperate with their investigation. It's unclear if they suffered injuries in the collision.

Westbound lanes of Domenigoni were closed until a little before 7 a.m. as the investigation got underway.

Anyone who knows more was asked to contact Hemet PD Cpl. Christian Coley at 951-765-2400.