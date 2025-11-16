Four hospitalized after car drives into Hemet home

Four people were hospitalized on Sunday after a car slammed into a home in Hemet, firefighters said.

It happened at around 3:15 p.m. in the 44000 block of Lately Circle in the Valle Vista area, said a post on X from the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.

For unknown reasons, a car crashed into a home in the area, trapping one of its occupants inside, according to firefighters.

"A total of four patients, one from the vehicle and three from the structure, have been transported to the hospital for further treatment of moderate to minor injuries," firefighters said.

The home sustained major damage in the crash, leaving seven people displaced, the social media post said. The Red Cross was requested to help those who needed assistance with shelter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.