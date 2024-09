Police close 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after a helicopter lands in the express lanes

Police close 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after a helicopter lands in the express lanes

Police close 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles after a helicopter lands in the express lanes

A helicopter landed on the 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said no one was hurt. The pilot reported the landing at about 8:30 p.m. in the southbound express lanes of the Harbor Freeway, just north of the 105 Freeway.

According to Flight Tracker, the helicopter took off from Hawthrone Airport at about 7:34 p.m. and reached the freeway at 8:23 p.m.