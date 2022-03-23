Helicopter crashes in El Monte
A helicopter crashed in El Monte Wednesday, Los Angeles County fire officials said.
The crash happened at about 11:50 a.m. in the 4500 block of north Riverview Avenue in El Monte, just short of the San Gabriel Valley Airport. There were no initial reports of smoke or fire.
No injuries were immediately reported.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.
