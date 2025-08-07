Heat wave continues for much of Southern California bringing scorching temperatures

Parts of the Inland Empire and the valleys are expected to have triple-digit temperatures as the heat wave continues in Southern California on Thursday.

A KCAL News Next Weather Alert goes into effect and will remain until Friday for all inland communities. The alert was issued Monday to warn residents that an upcoming weather event might impact their daily and precautions should be taken.

KCAL Meteorologist Amber Lee says peak temperatures will be on Thursday and will linger into Friday.

A National Weather Service heat advisory is also in effect until 8 p.m. Friday for San Bernardino and Riverside County valleys and the Inland Empire. Weather officials say temperatures could reach up to 106 degrees in the advisory areas.

A high-pressure system slightly to the east is pushing the hot air into the region. A shallow marine layer will keep the heat away from the coast.

The NWS HeatRisk map categorizes areas like Fontana, Highland, Loma Linda, San Bernardino, Riverside and Perris as areas with "major" heat risk, which means conditions could be harmful to anyone "without cooling/hydration, as well as health systems and industries."

Once the heat wave passes, there will be slight cooling through the weekend.