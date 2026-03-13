Heat wave continues across Southern California as temperatures are expected to peak Friday

The winter heat wave affecting Southern California will continue on Friday before a brief cool down over the weekend.

The high-pressure system has drastically changed the typical winter forecast, causing temperatures to rise 15 to 20 degrees above normal. A National Weather Service heat advisory will remain in effect for a large part of Los Angeles County until 8 p.m.

Temperatures during peak hours are expected to be between 85 and 95 degrees. Weather officials are urging the public to limit outdoor activities and be aware of heat-related illness. Symptoms of heat exhaustion to look out for include heavy sweating, clammy hands, dizziness, nausea, weakness and muscle cramps.

A CBS LA Next Weather Alert will also remain in effect through the end of the day for potentially record-breaking heat.

Temperature highs on Friday:

Hawthorne: 90

LAX: 84

Downtown LA: 92

Long Beach Airport: 92

Santa Monica Airport: 84

UCLA: 87

Burbank: 91

Woodland Hills: 93

Chatsworth: 91

Palmdale: 82

Oxnard: 94

There will be a brief cool down on Saturday that will eliminate the need for an advisory, but people should still be aware of heat-related risks. The NWS says maximum temperatures will still be 10 to 15 degrees above average.

The heat will pick up again next week. Tuesday through Thursday temperatures could reach up to 30 degrees above normal. Weather officials say several calendar day records will be shattered, "with some areas potentially breaking all time records for March next week."