Southern California inland deserts brace for triple digit weather, dangerous heat conditions

Inland desert communities in Southern California are expecting to receive triple-digit weather on Friday, which will increase dangerous heat conditions.

KCAL News issued a Next Weather Alert to warn people about the upcoming weather event that could impact their daily routines. Meteorologist Amber Lee said the temperatures will be the hottest the region has seen in 2025 so far. The alert has been issued for areas like the Antelope Valley and the inland desert.

The National Weather Service extended its heat advisory to include the Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley and Central Ventura County valleys. The advisory will go into effect at 11 a.m. and will remain until 8 p.m.

Weather officials predict temperatures near the coast will be near the 70s, the inland coastal plains will be around the 80s and the valleys and lower mountains will be around 90s to 102 degrees.

The NWS recommends that people in affected areas take precautions and limit outdoor activities, properly hydrate and remain in air-conditioned rooms.

The heat will not last long and cooler conditions will begin Saturday for the rest of the weekend. A system of tropical moisture will bring humid and muggy air with a chance of showers or thunderstorms in the mountains and deserts.