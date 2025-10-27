Heat advisory issued for much of Southern California as major warmup expected

Southern California is expected to get a significant warmup on Tuesday, causing temperatures to rise into the 80s and 90s across the region.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. Tuesday and will remain until 7 p.m. on Wednesday. The NWS warns residents about the elevated risk for heat illness, especially in sensitive populations, including young children, the elderly and those without air conditioning.

Game 4 of the 2025 World Series will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Dodger Stadium and CBS LA Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the game is projected to be the third hottest on record.

The NWS said a high-pressure system causes temperatures to be about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Deanno said by the time the first pitch is thrown, shortly after 5 p.m., temperatures will be around 91 degrees.

The NWS is also warning about the "first Santa Ana wind event of the season." The agency said northerly winds will likely affect the I-5 Corridor and adjacent western Antelope Valley foothills. The NWs explained that it has held off on issuing any wind advisories for Tuesday morning since recent model runs have shown weakened activity.

"However, should wind advisories be needed, the likely locations will be the Santa Clarita Valley, Susana Mountains, the Southeastern Ventura Valleys (including Conejo Valley), the Western Santa Monica Mountains, and possibly the Ventura County Inland Coastal locations," the NWS said.

Santa Winds are also expected on Wednesday, but will not be quite as strong as on Tuesday.