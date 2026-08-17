Heat advisory issued for LA County valley communities

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for many of Los Angeles County's valley communities.

The advisory will last from Tuesday through Thursday but may be extended through Friday for the following neighborhoods:

San Fernando Valley

San Gabriel Valley

Santa Clarita Valley

Western San Gabriel Mountains

NWS forecasts that temperatures could reach between 92 and 105 degrees, with the heat peaking on Wednesday and Thursday in most areas. Lows will drop to the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The LA County Department of Public Health urged residents to prevent heat-related illnesses by:

Staying hydrated

Avoiding the hottest hours of the day

Wearing lightweight, light colored clothes and a hat or using an umbrella

Keep homes cool

"Heat causes more deaths in the U.S. annually than floods, storms, and lightning combined. Those most likely to get ill during the heat include older adults, young children, outdoor workers, athletes, and individuals with chronic medical conditions," said LA County Health Officer Muntu Davis.

Public Health urged residents to call 911 if they notice symptoms such as high body temperature, dizziness, nausea, passing out, headache, fast and strong pulse, confusion and hot, red, dry or damp skin.

If residents do not have air conditioning, county staff have set up cooling centers, which are listed on the county's website. Residents can also call 211 for help finding a cooling center.