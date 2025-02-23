Watch CBS News
Hazmat team responds to big rig in possible sinkhole in Commerce

By Chelsea Hylton

/ KCAL News

A hazmat team responded to the scene of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call around 9:48 a.m. that a big rig was sinking into the ground near Sheila Street and Atlantic Boulevard.

big-rig-in-sinkhole.png
The Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce.  KCAL News

A health and hazmat team was on the scene as of 11:16 a.m., officials said. It is unclear how the big rig began sinking.

No injuries were reported during the incident. 

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Hylton has previously worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.

