Hazmat team responds to big rig in possible sinkhole in Commerce

A hazmat team responded to the scene of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department said they received a call around 9:48 a.m. that a big rig was sinking into the ground near Sheila Street and Atlantic Boulevard.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department received calls of a big rig stuck in a possible sinkhole in Commerce. KCAL News

A health and hazmat team was on the scene as of 11:16 a.m., officials said. It is unclear how the big rig began sinking.

No injuries were reported during the incident.