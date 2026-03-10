Watch CBS News
Hazmat situation reported at Disneyland; 4 employees hospitalized

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
Read Full Bio
Austin Turner

/ CBS LA

A total of four people were hospitalized after a hazmat situation unfolded at Disneyland in Anaheim on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Anaheim Fire and Rescue spokesperson Matt Sutter, crews arrived at Disneyland after a group of employees reported an odor and felt minor symptoms around 12:30 p.m.

The employees reported minor pain, shortness of breath and dizziness, Sutter said. They were located in a backstage area near the Star Tours ride when they were exposed to the unknown odor.

All four employees were transported to a local hospital.

Sutter said the situation has had no impact on guests.

CBS LA reached out to Disneyland for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This is an ongoing report. Check back for details.

