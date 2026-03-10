Hazmat situation reported at Disneyland; 4 employees hospitalized

A total of four people were hospitalized after a hazmat situation unfolded at Disneyland in Anaheim on Tuesday, authorities said.

According to Anaheim Fire and Rescue spokesperson Matt Sutter, crews arrived at Disneyland after a group of employees reported an odor and felt minor symptoms around 12:30 p.m.

The employees reported minor pain, shortness of breath and dizziness, Sutter said. They were located in a backstage area near the Star Tours ride when they were exposed to the unknown odor.

All four employees were transported to a local hospital.

Sutter said the situation has had no impact on guests.

CBS LA reached out to Disneyland for comment but did not immediately hear back.

This is an ongoing report. Check back for details.