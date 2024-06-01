Hazmat investigation launched after truck carrying pool chemicals crashes on SR-23

A hazardous materials investigation caused a lengthy closure of lanes on SR-23 Saturday afternoon, after a truck carrying pool chemicals crashed.

The crash happened a little before 12:40 p.m. in southbound lanes of the freeway near N. Hillcrest Drive and Janss Road, when a Toyota Tundra with chemicals in the back crashed into two other cars, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the bed of the truck could be seen suffering from heavy damage as it sat in the middle of the freeway on Saturday. Several spilled barrels and bottles could be seen strewn on the road.

CHP officers closed the road for hours as hazardous materials investigators were called to the scene.

No injuries were reported in the crash.

One lane was reopened at around 2:45 p.m., CHP officers said.