LA County homicide investigation underway after man's body found in fast-food restaurant parking lot
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant early Monday morning.
Authorities were called to the 3000 block of Rosecrans Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. after learning of a fatal shooting that had happened in the area, LASD officials told CBS LA.
Upon arrival, they found the victim, only identified as a male adult, dead in the parking lot of a Fabulous Charbroiled Burgers.
LASD detectives are assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.
Aerial footage showed the man's body, covered with a sheet and a canopy, next to a car parked outside the restaurant. The parking lot was surrounded by crime scene tape, and multiple evidence markers were spotted on the sidewalk near the parking lot next to a pair of sandals and piles of clothing.