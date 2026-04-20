LA County homicide investigation underway after man's body found in fast-food restaurant parking lot

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department detectives have launched a homicide investigation after a man's body was found in the parking lot of a fast-food restaurant early Monday morning.

Authorities were called to the 3000 block of Rosecrans Boulevard at around 12:30 a.m. after learning of a fatal shooting that had happened in the area, LASD officials told CBS LA.

Upon arrival, they found the victim, only identified as a male adult, dead in the parking lot of a Fabulous Charbroiled Burgers.

The scene of an alleged homicide in Hawthorne, outside of a Fabulous Charbroiled Burgers on Rosecrans Boulevard, on April 20, 2026. CBS LA

LASD detectives are assisting the Hawthorne Police Department with the investigation.

Aerial footage showed the man's body, covered with a sheet and a canopy, next to a car parked outside the restaurant. The parking lot was surrounded by crime scene tape, and multiple evidence markers were spotted on the sidewalk near the parking lot next to a pair of sandals and piles of clothing.