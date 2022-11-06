Harry Styles reschedules Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 shows at Kia Forum due to illness in band

A number of the remaining Harry Styles shows scheduled for the Kia Forum are set to be rescheduled due to an apparent illness within the band.

The Forum tweeted the announcement earlier Saturday, indicating that the shows from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7 would be rescheduled, hours after the Friday night show was also postponed.

The shows would instead be played on Jan. 26, 27 and 29 in 2023. All of the tickets for the rescheduled shows were to be honored on the new date, according to The Forum.

Harry Styles shows at the Kia Forum taking place November 5th, 6th, 7th will be rescheduled to January 26th, 27th, 29th 2023. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. Any additional show dates will play as scheduled. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NWh2uTjhFE — The Kia Forum (@thekiaforum) November 6, 2022

It was not immediately clear what illness overtook a portion of the band.

Styles' "Love on Tour" began in late 2021, with a brief break from Nov. 2021 to June 2022.

They began a 15-show block at the Kia Forum in Inglewood on Oct. 23, which they are still expected to finish by Nov. 15.

After completing their Los Angeles set, they'll head abroad for a series of shows in South America before returning to Los Angeles for the rescheduled shows.