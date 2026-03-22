Hang glider strikes powerlines in Riverside County, suffering serious injuries

A person using a hang glider was seriously injured on Sunday morning after striking powerlines in Riverside County, according to authorities.

CalFire said the incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the area of Highway 111 and Desert Beach Drive in North Shore, near the Salton Sea.

It wasn't immediately clear how the hang glider struck the powerlines. The person, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a trauma center by helicopter.

They are in at least serious condition, CalFire said.

There were no further issues involving the powerlines. No additional details were immediatley made available.