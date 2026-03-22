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Hang glider strikes powerlines in Riverside County, suffering serious injuries

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A person using a hang glider was seriously injured on Sunday morning after striking powerlines in Riverside County, according to authorities.

CalFire said the incident was reported at 8:25 a.m. in the area of Highway 111 and Desert Beach Drive in North Shore, near the Salton Sea. 

It wasn't immediately clear how the hang glider struck the powerlines. The person, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a trauma center by helicopter.

They are in at least serious condition, CalFire said.

There were no further issues involving the powerlines. No additional details were immediatley made available.

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