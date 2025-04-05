"Hands Off!" protests against Trump's actions planned across Southern California

Thousands expected to join "Hands Off!" protests across Southern California against Trump administra

Thousands expected to join "Hands Off!" protests across Southern California against Trump administra

Thousands expected to join "Hands Off!" protests across Southern California against Trump administra

Protests against the actions of President Trump's administration are expected to take place on Saturday across Southern California, including in downtown Los Angeles, Riverside, Santa Ana, and several other locations.

Thousands are expected to participate in the "Hands Off!" demonstrations, which are part of a national movement expressing dissent over issues such as government downsizing, the economy and tariffs, human rights, and more.

The rally in downtown, starting at 4 p.m. at Pershing Square, is part of the nationwide day of demonstration happening on Saturday. Other local rallies include:

Torrance City Hall in Torrance, 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.;

Wardlow A-Line Metro Station in Long Beach, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.;

24290 Valencia Boulevard in Santa Clarita, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.;

Sasscer Park in Santa Ana, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.; and

Market Street & University Avenue in Riverside, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Across the nation, over 150 groups, including civil rights organizations, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and election activists, are planning to participate in protests in all 50 states, the Associated Press reports.

In total, there are at least 100 protests and rallies organized across the region, with over 250,000 people expected to attend nationwide, according to organizers.

Since the new administration took office, activists have organized several nationwide demonstrations protesting President Trump and Elon Musk.