Halloween Carnaval takes over the streets of West Hollywood

Nobody does Halloween quite like WeHo.

Hundreds of thousands of people were expected to pack the streets of West Hollywood for a night of music, costumes and fun for the city's Halloween Carnaval on Friday night.

"People are coming from all over the world just to celebrate Halloween right here in West Hollywood," said CBS LA's Hunter Sowards.

Business owners within the one-mile stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard between N. Doheny Drive and N. La Cienega Boulevard were thrilled to get in on the action with party-goers ready to buy food and drinks.

"The atmosphere for Halloween is literally electric energy," said one attendee.

In the true WeHo spirit, the Halloween Carnaval is a place where anyone can be accepted and just be themselves, one attendee said.

"You can be exactly who you want to be, with no holds barred," they said.