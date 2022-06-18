Half off sandwiches at Langer's Deli to celebrate 75th anniversary Saturday

The iconic Langer's Deli in Los Angeles turns 75 on Saturday and is celebrating with a half-off discount for customers.

Langer's is renowned for its pastrami sandwiches, particularly the famed No. 9. featuring pastrami, Swiss cheese, coleslaw and Russian-style dressing.

It was founded in 1947. Owners Norm and Jeannette Langer said the deli has sold more than 20 million pounds of pastrami over the years.

The family-owned, 135-seat deli at 704 S. Alvarado St. will mark its diamond jubilee by rewarding its dine-in customers with half-off prices between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday. There will be a limit of one sandwich per customer.