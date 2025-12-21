Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Hacienda Heights

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in Hacienda Heights on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at around 5;20 p.m. near Gale Avenue and Valencia Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

California Highway Patrol officers, who were also called to the scene, arrived and found the victim lying in the street. They were declared dead and have not yet been identified.

Investigators did not say if the driver stopped to cooperate with their investigation. No arrests have been reported.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the crash, where the victim's body was seen covered with a white sheet in the middle of the road. There were several CHP patrol vehicles as well as a pickup truck that was sitting on the bed of a tow truck. It's unclear if it was involved in the collision.