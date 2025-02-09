Gunman kills 16-year-old and injures five men at Woodland Hills house party

Teen boy killed, 5 others wounded when gunman opens fire at house party in Woodland Hills

Teen boy killed, 5 others wounded when gunman opens fire at house party in Woodland Hills

Teen boy killed, 5 others wounded when gunman opens fire at house party in Woodland Hills

A gunman killed a 16-year-old boy and wounded five other people at a house party in Woodland Hills.

Police stated that the shooting occurred at 1:30 a.m. Sunday on Winnetka Avenue and Hatteras Street, where an estimated 200 to 300 people were gathered.

The hilltop house, commonly rented out, was being used for an event overnight that was advertised on social media.

Police said even though they responded quickly, many of the partygoers had left. The incident was the result of an argument that broke out, where one attendee was asked to leave, which is when shots were fired.

A juvenile was killed. Five men, aged 19 to 34, were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Some are being treated for critical injuries, but all are expected to survive.

"In the coming hours, we will be scouring for surveillance video, witnesses, obviously there were 200 to 300 individuals here," said Lt. Guy Golan of the LAPD. "We are going to be tracking them down and going to get statements."

Police mentioned that there are several cameras in and around the home and believe they will be able to retrieve surveillance footage.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting was asked to call the LAPD.