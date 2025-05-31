Watch CBS News
Guardians rally from 4-run deficit to end Angels' 8-game road winning streak with 7-5 win

Gabriel Arias hit a go-ahead two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Guardians rallied from a four-run deficit to end the Los Angeles Angels' eight-game road winning streak, 7-5 on Saturday.

Carlos Santana homered off Angels reliever Ryan Zeferjahn (2-1) leading off the seventh to tie it at 5-all. Daniel Schneemann singled and stole second before Bo Naylor walked. Arias doubled to center field on a 3-2 pitch.

Guardians starter Slade Cecconi gave up five runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings. Hunter Gaddis retired two batters and Nic Enright, Logan Allen (3-3) and Cade Smith all pitched a scoreless inning. Emmanuel Clase pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his 12th save in 14 attempts.

Yoán Moncada and Taylor Ward hit homers in the third for a 2-0 Angels lead. Jo Adell followed Mike Trout's single with his seventh homer to give Kyle Hendricks — in search of his 100th career win — a 4-0 lead.

Nolan Jones had a two-run triple in Cleveland's fourth, but Trout doubled in a run in the fifth with his third straight hit to make it 5-2.

José Ramírez homered in the Guardians' fifth to make it 5-3. Hendricks left with two outs in the sixth after surrendering a solo homer to Steven Kwan to make it 5-4. Kwan went 3 for 5 and fell a triple shy of the cycle.

Hendricks allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings with a season-high six strikeouts.

Key moment

Santana's homer in the seventh came on a 0-1 pitch and rattled Zeferjahn after he retired Ramírez and Kyle Manzardo to begin the inning.

Key stat

The Angels have homered in 14 straight road games to match a club record as they look for their first series win in Cleveland since 2013.

Up next

RHP Jack Von Kochanowicz (3-6, 5.07 ERA) starts Sunday's rubber game for the Angels against Guardians RHP Gavin Williams (4-3, 4.27).

