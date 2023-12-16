Grundstrom lifts Kings past Kraken in 9th round of SO

Carl Grundstrom scored the deciding goal in the ninth round of a shootout and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Trevor Moore and Anze Kopitar scored in regulation for Los Angeles, which improved to 12-1-1 on the road this season. Cam Talbot made 17 saves through overtime.

Adam Larsson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored in regulation for Seattle, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games. Joey Daccord stopped 36 shots.

Adrian Kempe, Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Lewis also scored in the tiebreaker for the Kings, and Kailer Yamamoto, Yanni Gourde and Matty Beniers tallied for the Kraken.

Larsson opened the scoring 6:45 into the first period when he snuck a soft pass through two skaters and between Talbot's legs for his second goal of the season. It came in Larsson's 300th consecutive game, the fifth-longest active streak in the NHL.

Moore tied it with his team-high 14th with 6:28 remaining in the opening period, beating Daccord with a backhanded shot off a between-the-legs touch pass from Phillip Danault.

Kopitar gave Los Angeles a 2-1 lead on a power-play goal with 2:44 left in the second. Quinton Byfield sent a backhanded pass to the crease and Kopitar one-timed it past Daccord for his 12th.

Bjorkstrand tied it at 2-2 on a power-play goal with 2:29 left in regulation when he fired a wrist shot past Talbot for his 10th.

Seattle mustered just four shots through the first 30 minutes and finished with 19, tied for its second-lowest total of the season.

UP NEXT

Kings: At San Jose on Tuesday night.

Kraken: Begin a four-game road trip at Dallas on Monday night.