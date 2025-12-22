Group of teen bicyclists attack and rob person near USC

A group of teen bicyclists swarmed and robbed a person near USC, campus police said.

USC's Department of Public Safety said the robbery happened near the intersection of Figueroa Street and Jefferson Boulevard on Sunday night. The suspects assaulted the victim and stole the victim's phone, according to USC.

Campus police said the robbery could be linked to a similar incident at Adams and Hoover Street, less than a mile away. USC said about 30 minutes before the robbery on Figueroa Street, teen bicyclists swarmed another person and tried to steal their phone.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspects. They urged anyone with information about the cases to call the Department of Public Safety at (213) 7400-6000 or the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Division at (213) 485-6571.