Group of LA crime victims to travel to Sacramento to rally for support

A group of Los Angeles crime victims will travel to Sacramento Sunday to rally for victims' support.

This marked the tenth year that the group has gone to the Capitol asking the Legislature to address the root causes of crime.

For many taking part, the trip is personal to them either as victims of crimes themselves or who have lost loved ones.

The group will join hundreds of other fellow crime survivors from across the state for the 10th annual Survivors Speak Conference.

The two-day event is organized by Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, which is the nation's largest network of survivors of crime.