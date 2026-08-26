Grocery store employee survives stabbing while taking out trash in Sherman Oaks parking lot

An employee at a Pavilions grocery store in Sherman Oaks is in stable condition after they were stabbed at work, according to authorities.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident was reported at about 11 p.m. Tuesday. The employee, identified only as a man, was taking out the trash in the parking lot when another man, who was loitering in and around the store, approached him.

It's not clear what led up to the incident, but the man allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the employee in the lower back.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

No arrest has been made as of Wednesday morning, police said. No additional details were immediately made available.

In a statement, Pavilions said the safety of its associates and customers is the company's "top priority."

"We are aware of the incident that occurred outside our store and are focused on supporting our associate," the company said. "Because this is an active investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time."