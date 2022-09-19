Grisly crash in Lake Balboa leaves 6 injured

Six people were injured during a two-car collision in Lake Balboa Monday afternoon.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately known, though emergency crews rushed to the scene on N. Balboa Road at around 4:24 p.m.

Firefighters extricated one person from the wreckage. None of the patients status was immediately known.

The crash, which involved a pickup truck and a van, left debris scattered around the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.